Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mikel Arteta > Arteta ‘hurt’ by Arsenal’s Europa League exit

Arteta ‘hurt’ by Arsenal’s Europa League exit

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Arteta ‘hurt’ by Arsenal’s Europa League exit

Arteta ‘hurt’ by Arsenal’s Europa League exit

Manager Mikel Arteta has revealed his hurt after Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League at the hands of Olympiacos.

Youssef El Arabi’s goal in the dying minutes of extra time ensured it was the Greek outfit who advanced to the last 16 on away goals following a 2-2 aggregate draw.

The Gunners struggled to get going and fell to a 2-1 defeat on the night, though Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang thought he had done enough to send Arsenal through when he equalised with an overhead kick in the second period of extra time, after Pape Abou Cisse’s header took the tie into an additional 30 minutes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Every word Mikel Arteta just said on Europa League exit, Olympiacos and Shkodran Mustafi injury

Every word Mikel Arteta just said on Europa League exit, Olympiacos and Shkodran Mustafi injuryThe full transcript from Mikel Arteta's post-match press conference following the Europa League loss...
Football.london - Published

Mauricio Pochettino's Arsenal warning Mikel Arteta must follow at Olympiacos in Europa League

Mauricio Pochettino's Arsenal warning Mikel Arteta must follow at Olympiacos in Europa LeagueArsenal travel to Athens to face Olympiacos in the Europa League but looking at Spurs' visit in...
Football.london - Published Also reported by •Daily Star



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Solskjaer praises new signings after easing into Europa League final 16 [Video]Solskjaer praises new signings after easing into Europa League final 16

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised January signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo after Manchester United eased through to the last 16 of the Europa League. United dismissed Belgian opponents Club Brugge..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published

Arteta: Defeat hurts big time [Video]Arteta: Defeat hurts big time

Mikel Arteta reacts to Olympiakos knocking Arsenal out of the Europa League by saying his team had enough chances to win the tie

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.