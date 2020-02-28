Global  

Katy Keene S01E05 Song for a Winter's Night

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
Katy Keene S01E05 Song for a Winter’s Night

Katy Keene S01E05 Song for a Winter’s Night

Katy Keene 1x05 "Song for a Winter’s Night" Season 1 Episode 5 Promo Trailer HD - SECRETS REVEALED – With Katy (Lucy Hale) trying to get into fashion school, she knows she needs a recommendation letter, so she turns to Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) who puts her to the test in making her the ultimate dress in exchange, putting the pressure on Katy.

Forced to stay inside because of the polar vortex, tensions grow high when Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and Pepper (Julia Chan) get into a fight and Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) breaks Katy’s number one rule.

Meanwhile, Josie is torn about the deal Alexander’s (Lucien Laviscount) dad made her, especially after what Alexander (Camille Hyde) shows her.

Zane Holtz also stars.

Ryan Shiraki directed the episode written by Leo Richardson (#105).

Original airdate 3/5/2020.
