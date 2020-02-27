Global  

Officials 'Aggressively Evaluating' All Who Came in Contact With Solano County COVID-19 Patient

Officials ‘Aggressively Evaluating’ All Who Came in Contact With Solano County COVID-19 Patient

Officials ‘Aggressively Evaluating’ All Who Came in Contact With Solano County COVID-19 Patient

Health officials in Solano County are determining how to process those who have come into contact with a coronavirus patient who is the first in the U.S. to contract it from an unknown source.

Da Lin reports (2-27-20)
