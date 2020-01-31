Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Pussycat Dolls promise more tunes if fans React well to comeback track

The Pussycat Dolls promise more tunes if fans React well to comeback track

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
The Pussycat Dolls promise more tunes if fans React well to comeback track

The Pussycat Dolls promise more tunes if fans React well to comeback track

The Pussycat Dolls have promised to release more tunes if their fans 'React' well to their comeback track.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News The Pussycat Dolls promise more tunes if fans React well to comeback track - The Pussycat Dolls have vowed to relea… https://t.co/Ol7sMEM4fu 8 hours ago

AshleyRFanPage

AshleyRobertsFanPage RT @BANGShowbiz: The Pussycat Dolls promise more tunes if fans React well to comeback track #PussycatDolls #JessicaSuttia #CarmitBachar #N… 9 hours ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz The Pussycat Dolls promise more tunes if fans React well to comeback track #PussycatDolls #JessicaSuttia… https://t.co/2QoJS7KIzI 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Pussycat Dolls want people to stop 'trying to rip them apart' [Video]The Pussycat Dolls want people to stop 'trying to rip them apart'

Kimberly Wyatt wants people to stop "trying to rip apart" The Pussycat Dolls and recognize their "amazing feats" as a group.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:03Published

Meghan Trainor Talks Collab With The Pussycat Dolls, Kanye West’s Sunday Service [Video]Meghan Trainor Talks Collab With The Pussycat Dolls, Kanye West’s Sunday Service

If you were “All About That Bass” then you have “No Excuses” to treat yourself to Meghan Trainor’s third studio album ‘Treat Myself’, which drops on Jan. 31. While sitting down with ET..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 04:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.