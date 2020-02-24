Democrats focus on South Carolina ahead of primary
Democrats focus on South Carolina ahead of primary
Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading in South Carolina ahead of the state's primary, according to polls.
Democrats focus on South Carolina ahead of primary
