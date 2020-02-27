Experts Encourage People To Stay Informed

Shosh.

A researcher i spoke with today told me it's important to not down play the coronavirus, as many of it's characteristics are still unknown.

Although alabama public health officials say it's unnecessary to wear face masks, they say it's important to keep up with hygeine and washing your hands jeff wisotzkey ph.d, chief scientific officer for diatherix "it's new it's spreading quickly and there are so many things uncharacterize d about it.

We do see a certain mortality rate with it.

We don't know enough about the population that has been effected at this point" jeff wisotzkey is the chief scientific officer for diatherix.

They study respiratory illnesses and test for viruses like covid 19.

On thursday, here's what president trump said about the fatal virus.

