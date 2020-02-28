Explaining How Coronavirus Spreads

And county are creating a plan.

Today- a doctor with the alabama department of public health talked about what you need to be on the look out for... this as coronavirus cases pop up across the united states.

Hospitals in huntsville are working to prepare if a case does pop-up.

Doctors say with it still being flu season, it will be hard for patients to differentiate what they have because the symptoms are similar.

James mccown, lives in huntsville "not nervous at all.

Just not something i think is going to effect anyone around here."

James mccown told me he's not too concerned about coronavirus reaching north alabama.

But he does know what symptoms can be like.

James mccown, lives in huntsville "it's just like the flu just worse.

Dr. karen landers is a pediatrician and also works for the alabama department of health.

She said anyone with the virus won't show symptoms for 2 to 14 days.

Dr. karen landers, alabama department of