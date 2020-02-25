Global  

Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Florida Panthers vs.

Toronto Maple Leafs, 02/27/2020
Nylander leads Maple Leafs over Panthers, 5-3

SUNRISE, Fla (AP) — William Nylander scored the go-ahead goal midway in the third period to lift...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsCBC.ca


Panthers fall at home to Maple Leafs in crucial Atlantic-Division loss

Panthers fall at home to Maple Leafs in crucial Atlantic-Division lossThe Florida Panthers fell at home to William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs in a crucial 5-3...
FOX Sports - Published


VinSharma95

Vin 👊 LEAFS WIIINNN!!!!!!! The Toronto Maple Leafs have defeated the Florida Panthers by a score of 5-3!!!!!!!!!!!! 🚨: H… https://t.co/yHz1H8wAVD 1 minute ago

ChrisAGrega

Alexis Lafreniere RT @trump_nhl: The floundering Florida Panthers looked very porous against the propaganda Toronto Maple Leafs, and meekly rolled over and a… 3 minutes ago

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan Nylander completes comeback as Leafs put distance on Panthers in playoff race https://t.co/BjB57HLfjx https://t.co/a7U7h6c8W4 3 minutes ago

NHLSabresNews

NHL Sabres News RT @hockeynight: Toronto scores 4 unanswered goals to best Panthers and keep playoff hopes alive https://t.co/ZpZ3qqaqcW 5 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Leafs move four points clear of Panthers with comeback win. MORE: https://t.co/xhA76SFogA https://t.co/3VEsBzsQQG 5 minutes ago

hockeynight

Hockey Night in Canada Toronto scores 4 unanswered goals to best Panthers and keep playoff hopes alive https://t.co/ZpZ3qqaqcW 7 minutes ago

FOXPanthers

FOX Sports Panthers RT @FOXSportsFL: .@FlaPanthers fall at home to Maple Leafs in crucial Atlantic-Division loss. #FlaPanthers #OneTerritory #NHL https://t.… 9 minutes ago

FOXSportsFL

FOX Sports Florida & Sun .@FlaPanthers fall at home to Maple Leafs in crucial Atlantic-Division loss. #FlaPanthers #OneTerritory #NHL https://t.co/xg6Bi9gk4f 9 minutes ago


NHL Highlights | Maple Leafs @ Lightning 2/25/2020 [Video]NHL Highlights | Maple Leafs @ Lightning 2/25/2020

Extended highlights of the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Tampa Bay Lightning

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:36Published

Zamboni Driver David Ayers Talks Taking The Ice [Video]Zamboni Driver David Ayers Talks Taking The Ice

Zamboni driver and emergency back-up goalie David Ayers talks taking the ice for the Carolina Hurricanes in a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:08Published

