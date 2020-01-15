Jay-Z, Yo Gotti sue MDOC over conditions

- - rappers jay-z and yo gotti file- a second lawsuit this - week against the mississippi- department of corrections.- this suit targets the state's - notorious parchman prison,- where at least nine inmates hav- died since the beginning of the- year.

- it was filed on behalf of more- than 150 inmates housed in the- prison.

- it alleges "barbaric" conditio within the- facility, including food- contaminated with rat feces - and cockroaches, flooded cells,- and lack of - medical care.

- last month, the two rappers - helped more than two dozen- inmates file another class- - action lawsuit against the- prison.

- it attributed inmate deaths to- years of systemic neglect - and severe understaffing.