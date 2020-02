Local schools respond to coronavirus warnings from CDC 30 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:00s - Published Local schools respond to coronavirus warnings from CDC As travelers are being screened at airports across the nation for the coronavirus, questions remain for schools and those who plan on travelling out of the country about what to do. AAA says the first thing you should do before departing is see a doctor. Jeremy Chen reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Local schools respond to coronavirus warnings from CDC JAPAN IS SHUTTING DOWN ALLSCHOOLS.. FOR A MONTH..13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER JEREMYCHEN IS LIVE IN HENDERSON ..AFTER REACHING OUT TO LOCALSCHOOLS AND UNIVERSITIES.TODD..WE REACHED OUT TO C-C-S-D ANDSEVERAL AREA COLLEGES ANDUNIVIERSITIES ABOUT WHAT PLANSTHEY HAD TO ADDRESS THECORONAVIRUS AND THIS IS WHAT WEFOUND OUT.WITH THE SPREAD OF THECORONAVIRUS REACHING MOREPLACES AROUND THE WORLD- THEC-D-C IS NOW WARNING SCHOOLSABOUT TAKING PRECUATIONS.C-C-S-D SAYS IT'S BEEN WORKINGWITH THE SOUTHERN NEVADAHEALTH DISTRICT- SAYING INPART: "WE ASK PARENTS NOT TOSEND STUDENTS TO SCHOOL IF THEYMAY BE SICK.KEEPING YOUR SICK CHILD HOMEWILL BE A GREAT BENEFIT FOR THEHEALTH AND WELLNESS OF STUDENTSAND STAFF." IT ALSO RECCOMENDSSTUDENTS WHO ARRIVED BACK FROMCHINA AFTER FEBRUARY SECOND- TOSELF-QUARANTINE AND MONITORTHEIR HEALTH FOR 14 DAYS.AREA UNIVERSITIES HAVE ALREADYTAKEN SOME ACTION.AT U-N-L-V- ADMINISTRATORS SAYTHEY HAD A HANDFUL OF STUDENTSRETURN TO THE U-S AFTERSTUDYING ABROAD IN CHINA.THEY SAY MOVING THEM BACK WASIN AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION ANDIS MONITORING ALL ASPECTS OFTHE ISSUE.STUDY ABROAD PROGRAMS IN CHINAAND SOUTH KOREA HAVE BEENHALTED.NEVADA STATE COLLEGE RELEASED ALETTER TO STUDENTS AND FACULTYABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS SAYINGTHEY'RE IN COMMUNICATION WITHTHE C-D-C AND THE SOUTHERNNEVADA HEALTH DISTRICT.IT ALSO URGED THEM TO "AVOIDSTEREOTYPING OR STIGMATIZINGANY INDIVIDUALS OR GROUPS INTHE NSC AND GLOBAL COMMUNITY."AT TOURO UNIVERSITY-- OFFICIALSSAY THEY ARE DEVELOPINGCONTINGENCY PLANS FOR THECORONAVIRUS- BUT ARE NOT YETREADY TO SHARE SPECIFICDETAILS.MOST OF THE SCHOOLS THATRESPONDED ALSO HAVE BEEN URGINGPEOPLE TO TAKE PREVENTATIVEMEASURES TO PREVENT THE SPREADOF GERMS SUCH AS WASHING YOURHANDS AND NOT COMING TO WORK IFYOU'RE SICK.JEREMY CHEN 13 ACTION NEWS."PREPARE...DON'T PAN





