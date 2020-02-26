Overland Park woman celebrates 110th birthday 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 00:32s - Published Overland Park woman celebrates 110th birthday Gertrude B. Stern celebrated her 110th birthday Thursday with family and friends. She was born in Sioux City, Iowa and moved to Kansas City when she was 3 years old. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Overland Park woman celebrates 110th birthday ROUNDUP THIS SATURDAY AT THESPRINT CENTER.AN OVERLAND PARK WOMAN MARKS AHUGE MILESTONE TONIGHTHALEY: SHE’S TURNING 110 YEARSOLD.AS AN THAT SOMETHING?SHE LOOKS GREAT.GERTRUDE B. STERN CELEBRATEDTONIGHT WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS.SHE WAS BORN IN SIOUX CITY, IOWAAND MOVED TO KANSAS CITY ATTHREE YEARS OLD.SHE WAS MARRIED IN FEBRUARY 1933AND HAD THREE CHILDREN.A FUN FACT ABOUT STERN, SHELOVES TO TRAVEL.HER FAVORITE PLACES TO VISIT AREITALY, SWITZERLAND AND AUSTRIA.WE WAN





