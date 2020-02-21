Global  

Body camera footage released in deadly police involved shooting

Body camera footage released in deadly police involved shooting

Body camera footage released in deadly police involved shooting

Baltimore County Police on Thursday released a 12 minute and 32 second long video of a deadly officer involved shooting last year.
