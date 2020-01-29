Global  

Looking ahead to the next hunt

Iowa's DNR is listening to hunters about what needs to change
Iowa dánár was all ears this evening á listening to hunters about what they would like to see in the upcoming hunting seasons.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki was at the meeting.

He joins us live with the details.

Nick?

Live george and katie á the meeting room was packed tonight at the dánár offices in ventura.

Hunters were anxious to hear the latest reports about how hunting has gone over the year and the state of wildlife in iowa.xxx "ive been coming to these for quite a few years and i just enjoy coming for the information you get and if there's any new changes to the laws."

Jerry als from mason city is pleased there will be no major changes to hunting rules in the coming season.

Dnr wildlife biologist táj herrick says the state listens to hunters.

"we want to get hunters out here and let them know what's being proposed in the coming year, gather their comments on what they liked or didn't like of last year's hunting seasons or trapping seasons.

Take them down to the leadership in des moines and see how see how they jive with our proposals."

Chronic wasting disease is an issue hunters are concerned about.

"currently in this part of the state we are in a monitoring phase of chronic wasting disease.

We take samples in each county, we gather the samples and send them in for analysis every year and up to this point we have no wild positive in this part of the state."

Both iowa and minnesota dnr are concerned about the increasing migratory range of deer and the impact that will have on the spread of the disease, "we're seeing deer move a little further maybe than a lot of people would expect.

It just kind of shows how wildlife populations dont know where state boundaries are.

So if agencies can work together and try to come up with a plan that works for both sides of the border, it's a good thing to share data also interesting to note, the deer harvest has been down thirteen percent so far and the dánár has also seen the number of licenses drop three percent.

Live in clear lake, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3 thanks nick.

Across iowa, the turkey population is down.

The birds being hit by an insidious disease called lápádáv.

Four turkeys have tested positive in iowa.

