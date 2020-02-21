29-Year-Old Woman Sentenced To 51 Years To Life In Prison After Killing 3 Students In DUI Crash

Global  

A 29-year-old San Clemente woman was sentenced Thursday to 51 years to life in prison for a DUI crash in Huntington Beach that killed three Las Vegas students visiting on spring break.
California woman sentenced for DUI crash that killed 3 teens

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A drunken driver who caused a fiery Southern California crash that...
Florida woman guilty in torture death of adopted daughter

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida woman pleaded guilty Friday in the torture death of her adopted 10-year-old...
