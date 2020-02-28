Evansville Officials Discuss Coronavirus

Without the possibility of parole.

A man learns his fate for killing his estranged girlfriend and their unborn child.

The coronavirus hitting closer to home.

Community leaders bracing for the epidemic as it spreads across the world.

The coronavirus fears*hitting the tr?state tonight?

As people express their concerns about the deadly epidemic reaching their families.

Even though there have been no confirmed cases in the area?

The fear of it spreading is causing some people to panic.

That's why community leaders are addressing the problem?

Joylyn bukovac catches up with evansville city leaders tonight and shares this report.

" health and community leaders are reminding everyone the biggest health risk we are facing right now is the flu, but some people who are traveling tell me they are taking some extra precautions of their own."

The same precautions in place for flu season also pertain to coronavirus since it too spreads person to person.

"don't get too close to people."

As of february 20t?

The ??c has reported 14 confirmed cases in the u?

12 were travel related.

One tr?state mother says she was waiting on her daughter who was flying in from an international airport.

"it's scary but i just keep praying and when i see her i see her."

Thankfully she gave her some sound advice before she caught her flight.

"don't let anyone cough on you but pay attention."

This can be a difficult task when sitting on a pla?

Especially if you have no choice but to sit next to a stranger.

Now some people in the tr?state are panicking after leaving the states during the epidemic.

"we've had phone calls from folks who have had international travel and are wondering if there's something they need to be concerned about and again it's easy enough for us to deal with that.

It would be a problem if so many people who had questions started calling our call centers."

So far nearly four hundred fifty americans have been tested.

"this illness for more people is probably like a mild cold and so just merely the travel to an area where there is a higher prevalence of the virus, does not necessitate being tested."

"we've had a number of people that we've taken through the algorithm, but no one who has resulted in having a test."

Deaconess and saint vincent hospital officials say they have a plan in plac?

Should the virus make its way to the tr?

State.

"officials remind you to stay home if you think you are sick unless you develop sever respiratory infection symptoms."

Joylyn bukovac 44news.

Across the twin bridges?

Governor andy beshear is reassuring kentuckians they are