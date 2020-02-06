Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hope for the Homeless?

Hope for the Homeless?

Video Credit: WFFT - Published < > Embed
Hope for the Homeless?

Hope for the Homeless?

A Van Wert homeless shelter won't be opening after city council shuts down the request, although council members believe there is a need for a shelter in the area..
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hope for the Homeless?

Good evening ... i'm hunter petroviak thanks for joining us..if you're homeless and in van wert... there's nowhere for you to stay.a group called 'haven of hope' is trying to change that...?but at monday's city council meeting... van wert council members voted against the shelter.fox 55's chris mullooly is live in van wert.... so chris..

A lot of this has to do with permits and some building codes?that's right hunter...everyone i spoke agrees...van wert needs a homeless shelter...the problem..

Some who live near the location on north market street say is the trouble it may bring...and the city's next decision.... could leave heaven of hope with one option.

3 "we dont have any next steps... we don't want to sue the city of van wert, but we might not have a choice"its a big step... but one kurt tomlinson says might be the only direction...depending on the answer from van wert city council.all having to do with this.haven of hope... set up as a mens homeless shelter... the only one in the area"if we can help people out by giving them a safe place to stay so they can get their feet under them connected to services thats a win win"the group bought this building in october...."that got the people who didn't want it in their backyard talking"andy mcmahon is executive director for haven of hope...and says he approached city administration before they bought the building to see if there would be any problems... he says the city said 'no'.so they purchased it.homeowners nearby the buildnig came to council...and complained of its location...so when they appealed city administration's decision... mcmahon says the councilmembers said no... then..

The process started over again..

This time... with city council wanting to hear first from the zoning board to make a determination."the zongin board members said city council already decided this we're not gonna make a decision different than city council"the zoning board suggested no... and the council... after almost an hour and a half of public comment... in a four to three vote... said no."the original vote city council did wasn't againt havent of hope it was we want to hear wht the zongin board says"jon tomlinson is city council president...he says there's a lot to be discussed between the correct zoning for the building... and problems with neighbors... but does have a prediction."when its all said and done i believe haven of hope will be operational on north market street" i spoke with two council members who voted 'no' on monday.they say there are a lot of factors behind the decision... some of it being the concerns of neighbors.... others being whether the shelter should be 'semi public' arguing it should be more of a 'boarding house' and should seek other variance.

They all agree though.

The lack of availability for those who are homeless... is concerning and needs to be addressed.reporting live ... chris mullooly... fox 55 news.



Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi clash: Houses burnt, many Muslims find shelter in Hindu homes

The 40-odd Muslim residents of northeast Delhi's Ashok Nagar found brotherhood and hope amid the...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bertie07758773

Bertie the Legal Beagle RT @codeofvets: We have so many veterans hanging on by a thread. We have families who have missing veterans. They are grieving, devastated.… 2 minutes ago

GSL_SSB

GSL Sometimes it’s easier for me to go to my parents house on the weekends and do laundry there. I’m on the train going… https://t.co/OeiFNvuohv 7 minutes ago

FOX55FortWayne

WFFT FOX 55 Fort Wayne Van Wert City Council voted 4-3 against a homeless shelter in the city, after a number of neighbor complaints and q… https://t.co/JZBpMSNPcG 7 minutes ago

shellhe626

ShelleyElley @SpeakerPelosi you better hope #coronavirus doesn't take off in your nasty-ass homeless mess in your town. 8 minutes ago

GreenSteveW

Mrs S J Wilson Thousands sleep homeless every night, new figures show. This hero was one of them https://t.co/l9hAVxmX3N 17 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lake County's only homeless shelter offers extended hours for families [Video]Lake County's only homeless shelter offers extended hours for families

Project Hope helps homeless families move forward.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:37Published

John Prince Park trying to return to normal [Video]John Prince Park trying to return to normal

Two or three times a week, Faith, Hope, Love, Charity Inc. looks for homeless veterans to move out of the &apos;tent city.&apos;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.