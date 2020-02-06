Hope for the Homeless?

Good evening ... i'm hunter petroviak thanks for joining us..if you're homeless and in van wert... there's nowhere for you to stay.a group called 'haven of hope' is trying to change that...?but at monday's city council meeting... van wert council members voted against the shelter.fox 55's chris mullooly is live in van wert.... so chris..

A lot of this has to do with permits and some building codes?that's right hunter...everyone i spoke agrees...van wert needs a homeless shelter...the problem..

Some who live near the location on north market street say is the trouble it may bring...and the city's next decision.... could leave heaven of hope with one option.

3 "we dont have any next steps... we don't want to sue the city of van wert, but we might not have a choice"its a big step... but one kurt tomlinson says might be the only direction...depending on the answer from van wert city council.all having to do with this.haven of hope... set up as a mens homeless shelter... the only one in the area"if we can help people out by giving them a safe place to stay so they can get their feet under them connected to services thats a win win"the group bought this building in october...."that got the people who didn't want it in their backyard talking"andy mcmahon is executive director for haven of hope...and says he approached city administration before they bought the building to see if there would be any problems... he says the city said 'no'.so they purchased it.homeowners nearby the buildnig came to council...and complained of its location...so when they appealed city administration's decision... mcmahon says the councilmembers said no... then..

The process started over again..

This time... with city council wanting to hear first from the zoning board to make a determination."the zongin board members said city council already decided this we're not gonna make a decision different than city council"the zoning board suggested no... and the council... after almost an hour and a half of public comment... in a four to three vote... said no."the original vote city council did wasn't againt havent of hope it was we want to hear wht the zongin board says"jon tomlinson is city council president...he says there's a lot to be discussed between the correct zoning for the building... and problems with neighbors... but does have a prediction."when its all said and done i believe haven of hope will be operational on north market street" i spoke with two council members who voted 'no' on monday.they say there are a lot of factors behind the decision... some of it being the concerns of neighbors.... others being whether the shelter should be 'semi public' arguing it should be more of a 'boarding house' and should seek other variance.

They all agree though.

The lack of availability for those who are homeless... is concerning and needs to be addressed.reporting live ... chris mullooly... fox 55 news.