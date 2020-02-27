Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > As market drops, what should you do with your money?

As market drops, what should you do with your money?

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:18s - Published < > Embed
As market drops, what should you do with your money?

As market drops, what should you do with your money?

We spoke with a local investment expert about how to respond to a falling stock market.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

As market drops, what should you do with your money?

WORRIESCONTINUED...STOCKS, HEADINGSHARPLY DOWNWARDTODAY.?WHAT DOES THATDROP MEAN FOR YOUAND YOUR MONEY?NBC-26'S MATTJARCHOW IS INSTUDIO TONIGHT WITHSOME ANSWERS.MATT?LET'S SAY IINVESTED MY HARD-EARNED 100-DOLLARBILL HERE INTO THEDOW ON JANUARY 1,2019.A YEAR LATER..IWOULD HAVE MADEMORE THAN 20DOLLARS..NOTHINGTERRIFIC..BUT NOWTHINK ABOUT THATRETURN IN A 401-K..BECAUSE IN THELAST WEEK..THAT 20-DOLLARS I MADE..ISNOW GONE.SO..WHAT DO I DONEXT?

THATDEPENDS..A TOUGH WEEK ONWALL STREET.."It's been interesting tosay the least."WITHREPERCUSSIONS FORUS BACK AT HOME."Markets are respondingto the coronavirus news."MIKE MACCO AND HISTEAM AT MACCOFINANCIAL GROUPARE GUIDINGINVESTORS THROUGHA MAJOR DROP IN THEMARKET.HOW IT AFFECTSYOUR MONEY..IS LIKELY TIED TOHOW CLOSE YOU ARETO RETIREMENT."The people who tend tobe justified in being fearfulare the people who need itnow or will need it now.And those are your pre-retirees or your retirees."IF THAT'S YOU..MACCORECCOMENDS THEFOLLOWING..FIRST..DON'T PANIC.CHECK YOURPORTFOLIO..SEE IFCHANGES NEED TO BEMADE.IF YOU'RE ON A FIXEDINCOME..CAN YOUWITHSTAND THEMARKET DIP?..OR DO YOU NEED TOADJUST YOUR RISKLEVEL?"The second conversationthat we're having isactually with youngerpeople who see this as abuying opportunity.

I'vegotten a couple of phonecalls and text messagesfrom people wishing theyhad money to invest now."IF THAT'S YOU..BECAREFUL..TIMING THE MARKETIS REALLY HARD.HOWEVER..IFRETIREMENT IS AWAYS AWAY..THISWEEK ISN'T LIKELY TOHAVE A LONG-TERMEFFECT."The mistake right nowwould be anything on theextremes.

I generally thinkit's a bad idea to say, Idon't even like the phrase- is now a good time to getin or get out?

That's nevera prudent investmentstrategy."ANOTHERIMPORTANT NOTE TOREMEMBER..THE STOCK MARKETHAS ALWAYSREBOUNDED.MACCO SAYS IT'SNOT A QUESTION OF IFTHIS MARKET DROPWILL END..BUT WHEN.MATT JARCHOW,NBC26.TURNING TO




You Might Like


Tweets about this

BroadridgeAS

Broadridge Advisor Solutions What do YOU do when the market plunges? Call your clients? Read this Think Advisor article to learn more.… https://t.co/ph9cYYIiOQ 16 minutes ago

WellsLaw67

Bobby Wells @realDonaldTrump Looks like you're having a record breaking week at the stock exchange! Great job. Didn't you once… https://t.co/w36sk41Q60 31 minutes ago

WSilver_Net

W Silver @realDonaldTrump That could have something to do with the fact that you sounded like a moron in your "presser". An… https://t.co/st8DfkJD2u 13 hours ago

tsgerkin

Tamara 🥑⚖️🦊🐬👏🖌 @realDonaldTrump what was that you said about the stock market and what should happen if it drops 1000 points? https://t.co/jrpIt7OHBW 14 hours ago

mnelson64

Scutt Farkus loves Blue America So, if @realDonaldTrump tweeted that a president should resign if the market falls 1,000 points in a day...what sho… https://t.co/6FzAIgAYhS 14 hours ago

LCARP620

LCResists @realDonaldTrump @POTUS @WhiteHouse What was it you said a president should do if Dow drops 1000 points under his… https://t.co/X9pBWmzyht 15 hours ago

KoolAidNot

KoolAidNoThanks @realDonaldTrump Biggest one day stock market drop in history! You’re breaking records, Donnie, the likes of which… https://t.co/Ry8dj01jgs 16 hours ago

DTattor

DK Tattor @realDonaldTrump In light of your RECORD FASTEST 10% DROP IN THE HISTORY OF THE STOCK MARKET....You probably should… https://t.co/fkuG4bkwBR 18 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stocks plunge on coronavirus fears [Video]Stocks plunge on coronavirus fears

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its largest single-day drop in the market's history on Thursday.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:27Published

Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump [Video]Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump

The Dow industrials posted the largest-ever points drop on Thursday. Wall Street led stocks across the globe lower, with traders fretting over the economic impact of the spreading coronavirus. The..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.