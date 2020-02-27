As market drops, what should you do with your money?

WORRIESCONTINUED...STOCKS, HEADINGSHARPLY DOWNWARDTODAY.?WHAT DOES THATDROP MEAN FOR YOUAND YOUR MONEY?NBC-26'S MATTJARCHOW IS INSTUDIO TONIGHT WITHSOME ANSWERS.MATT?LET'S SAY IINVESTED MY HARD-EARNED 100-DOLLARBILL HERE INTO THEDOW ON JANUARY 1,2019.A YEAR LATER..IWOULD HAVE MADEMORE THAN 20DOLLARS..NOTHINGTERRIFIC..BUT NOWTHINK ABOUT THATRETURN IN A 401-K..BECAUSE IN THELAST WEEK..THAT 20-DOLLARS I MADE..ISNOW GONE.SO..WHAT DO I DONEXT?

THATDEPENDS..A TOUGH WEEK ONWALL STREET.."It's been interesting tosay the least."WITHREPERCUSSIONS FORUS BACK AT HOME."Markets are respondingto the coronavirus news."MIKE MACCO AND HISTEAM AT MACCOFINANCIAL GROUPARE GUIDINGINVESTORS THROUGHA MAJOR DROP IN THEMARKET.HOW IT AFFECTSYOUR MONEY..IS LIKELY TIED TOHOW CLOSE YOU ARETO RETIREMENT."The people who tend tobe justified in being fearfulare the people who need itnow or will need it now.And those are your pre-retirees or your retirees."IF THAT'S YOU..MACCORECCOMENDS THEFOLLOWING..FIRST..DON'T PANIC.CHECK YOURPORTFOLIO..SEE IFCHANGES NEED TO BEMADE.IF YOU'RE ON A FIXEDINCOME..CAN YOUWITHSTAND THEMARKET DIP?..OR DO YOU NEED TOADJUST YOUR RISKLEVEL?"The second conversationthat we're having isactually with youngerpeople who see this as abuying opportunity.

I'vegotten a couple of phonecalls and text messagesfrom people wishing theyhad money to invest now."IF THAT'S YOU..BECAREFUL..TIMING THE MARKETIS REALLY HARD.HOWEVER..IFRETIREMENT IS AWAYS AWAY..THISWEEK ISN'T LIKELY TOHAVE A LONG-TERMEFFECT."The mistake right nowwould be anything on theextremes.

I generally thinkit's a bad idea to say, Idon't even like the phrase- is now a good time to getin or get out?

ANOTHERIMPORTANT NOTE TOREMEMBER..THE STOCK MARKETHAS ALWAYSREBOUNDED.MACCO SAYS IT'SNOT A QUESTION OF IFTHIS MARKET DROPWILL END..BUT WHEN.MATT JARCHOW,NBC26.