Bobby Ryan's emotional hat trick

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 03:11s - Published < > Embed
Playing in his first game back in Ottawa since November, Bobby Ryan recorded his fifth career NHL hat trick in the Senators' 5-2 victory
Senators' Bobby Ryan gets emotional after scoring hat trick in Ottawa return following leave of absence

Ryan missed three months while undergoing treatment for alcohol abuse
CBS Sports - Published

Bobby Ryan receives standing ovation after hat trick leads Senators to win

Bobby Ryan had a hat trick in his first game in more than three months to lead the Ottawa Senators to...
CBC.ca - Published


