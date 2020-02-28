Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Precautions: How Are New York Hospitals Getting Ready To Treat Patients?

Coronavirus Precautions: How Are New York Hospitals Getting Ready To Treat Patients?

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:17s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Precautions: How Are New York Hospitals Getting Ready To Treat Patients?

Coronavirus Precautions: How Are New York Hospitals Getting Ready To Treat Patients?

Hospitals are getting ready to treat patients if the coronavirus hits our area; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Recommended landmark home in Buffalo torn down [Video]Recommended landmark home in Buffalo torn down

Recommended landmark home in Buffalo torn down

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:13Published

Wind Causes Damage Throughout Area [Video]Wind Causes Damage Throughout Area

Parts of our area were under a wind advisory Thursday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.