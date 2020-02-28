Global  

Market Street Dinner

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Market Street DinnerA fun and exciting night for members of Columbus main street.
Market Street Dinner

A fun and exciting night for members of columbus main street// tonight they celebrated 35 years of the organization// columbus main street has been a big part of the revitalization of our downtown district// some members even went home with an award// one of main street's biggest events of course is market street which is right around the corner//




