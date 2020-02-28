Big Minn. Breweries Fighting Take-Home Sales Law 24 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:54s - Published Big Minn. Breweries Fighting Take-Home Sales Law Surly Brewing has tapped-out of a popular beer festival because it brews too much beer, reports Marielle Mohs (1:54). WCCO 4 News At 10 – February 27, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this