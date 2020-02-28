Global  

Platte Valley tops Tigers to win Class 1 District 16 championship

School basketball..

Where teams trying to keep their seasons alive... in the next few days..

In district play... we start with a good one tonight out in albany... class 1 district 16 girls championship gameplatte valley against worth county and it was a great one===fourth quarter regan allee gets to her spot and nails this jumper tigers up 38-35===kaylee mcelvain with her second three of the quarter extending the tigers lead 41-36===platte valley would end this game on an 11-3 run started by...=== jaclyn pappert who was clutch late in this one starts the run getting to the basket here tigers still lead 44-40=== jaclyn pappert again!

This time from three platte valley now up 45-44 with a minute to go=== stephanie turpin putting the finishing touch on this one with these nice moves to get to the basket===platte valley would hold on to win this classic 49-47 advancing to sectionals next tuesday (sot ) over to gower...




