Rep. Garamendi Blasts CDC For Coronavirus Response 19 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:36s - Published Rep. Garamendi Blasts CDC For Coronavirus Response Congressman John Garamendi, who represents Solano County, is blasting the CDC, saying the U.S. coronavirus response is not up to par with other countries. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this