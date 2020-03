Financial Focus for Feb. 27, 2020: Stock prices, online shopping 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:28s - Published Financial Focus for Feb. 27, 2020: Stock prices, online shopping In Thursday's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the popularity of online shopping. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Financial Focus for Feb. 27, 2020: Stock prices, online shopping THE DOW FALLING NEARLY12-HUNDRED POINTS TODAY ASFEARS OF THE CORONA VIRUSSPREADS ACROSS THE GLOBE.NASDAQ IS DOWN 414 POINTS...S-P500 DOWN 138 POINTS...IN LOCAL GAMING...BOYD IS DOWN 3 PERCENT CAESARSIS DOWN 2 PERCENT....MGM IS DOWN 4 PERCENT...LAS VEGAS SANDS IS DOWN 1PERCENT...WYNN IS UP POINT 4PERCENT...RED ROCK RESORTS IS DOWN 2PERCENT...IN TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS...ONLINE SHOPPING CONTINUES TOBRING IN MORE CUSTOMERS,CAUSING MANY BRICK AND MORTARSTORES TO FAIL.BUT THERE ARE SOME BUSINESSESTHAT HAVE MANAGED TO KEEP THEIRDOORS OPEN.KEVIN BARRY EXPLAINS HOW.....CLOTHES -- BAGS -- FOOD -- ANDSO MUCH MORE CAN SHOW UP AT OURDOOR AFTER A QUICK ORDERONLINE...BUT MAKEUP...24 RUNS=:02 HANNAH 14:10:52RUNS :02 YEAH THERE'S ALWAYS ABUNCH OF PEOPLE IN THERE...IS ONE PRODUCT THAT BUCKSTHAT TREND.SAVANAH AND HANNAH WON'T BUY ITUNLESS THEY'VE HAD A CHANCE TOTRY IT -- IN PERSON -- FIRST.24 RUNS=:07 SAVANAH14:08:00 RUNS :07 ITS REALLYGOOD TO THE STORE BECAUSE IF IFINANCIAL REPORTS FROM MAKE UPCOMPANYS -- ULTA AND SEPHORA --SHOW COMBINED THEY'VE OPENEDALMOST TWO-THOUSANDS OF STORESOVER THE LAST DECADE.MEANWHILE -- STORES LIKE PIER 1-- SEARS -- AND BED BATH -- ANDBEYOND -- ARE REDUCING THEIRBRICK AND MORTAR FOOTPRINT.IT IS NOT A SMOOTH AND 21STCENTURY PROCESS DR.ELAD GRANOT STUDIES BUSINESSAND ECONOMICS AT ASHLANDUNIVERSITY.HE SAYS MANY LARGE RETAILLOCATIONS HAVE BEEN WIPED AWAYIN THE INTERNET AGE..THE ACTUAL ACQUISITION OFBASIC STUFF CERTAINLY DOESN'TMAKE ANY SENSE GETTING OUT OFTHE HOSUE FOR IT' REALLYBECOMING A SIGNFICANT SHIFTWHERE RETAIL IS GOING TO BE ANEXPERIENTIAL THINGTHAT JUST ISA PART OF ACQUIRING WHATEVER ITIS YOU NEED THATEXPERIENCE CAN BE MUSIC --ENTERTAINMENT -- OR IN THE CASEOF MAKE UP SALES -- A PLACE TOTEST THE PRODUCT BEFORESHOPPERS BUY IT...THE REASON THEY'RE DOINGWELL IS THEY'RE ADDING ANOTHERLAYER ON TOP OF JSUT THETRANSACTION DR GRANOT SAYSOTHER RETAIL STORES CAN DO THESAME THING -- BUT MANY OF THEMHAVEN'T FIGURED OUT HOW TOYET..IF YOU DON'T ATTACH ANEXPERIENTIAL COMPONENT TO IT, ITHINK YOU'RE ON BORROWED TIME,YOU'RE A DEAD STORE WALKING.KEVIN BARRY REPORTING...TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISKEVIN BARRY REPORTING...TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY "CLARK COUNTYCREDIT UNION"..NEXT ON 13 ACTION NEWS LIVE AT





