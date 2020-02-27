Global  

Health Officials Scramble to Retrace Movements of Solano County Coronavirus Patient

Officials are now working to track down everyone who came into contact with a Vacaville woman being treated for coronavirus.

Joe Vazquez reports.

(2-27-20)
BREAKING: Solano County coronavirus patient wasn't tested for 11 days because California has virtually zero test kits... DOZENS of hospital workers exposed

(Natural News) We are now learning that the very scenario we warned about has come true. A woman in...
NaturalNews.com - Published


