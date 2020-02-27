Cast and crew explain why no men feature in Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

The director Céline Sciamma and leading actors discuss bringing to life the new film, Portrait Of A Lady On Fire, a French 18th century lesbian love story.

The story is set on an isolated island in Brittany at the end, where a female painter (Noémie Merlant) is obliged to paint a wedding portrait of a young woman (Adèle Haenel) and a fraught friendship becomes much more.