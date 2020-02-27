Global  

Cast and crew explain why no men feature in Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

The director Céline Sciamma and leading actors discuss bringing to life the new film, Portrait Of A Lady On Fire, a French 18th century lesbian love story.

The story is set on an isolated island in Brittany at the end, where a female painter (Noémie Merlant) is obliged to paint a wedding portrait of a young woman (Adèle Haenel) and a fraught friendship becomes much more.
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire director: It’s so powerful to feel understood

French filmmaker Celine Sciamma has said “it’s so powerful to feel understood”, after the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


'Portrait Of A Lady On Fire': Curious Clip [Video]'Portrait Of A Lady On Fire': Curious Clip

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire: Curious Clip - Brittany, France 1760. Portrait painter Marianne (Noemie Merlant) is commissioned to paint the wedding portrait of Heloise (Adele Haenel), a reluctant bride..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

'Portrait Of A Lady On Fire': Companion Clip [Video]'Portrait Of A Lady On Fire': Companion Clip

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire: Companion Clip - Brittany, France 1760. Portrait painter Marianne (Noemie Merlant) is commissioned to paint the wedding portrait of Heloise (Adele Haenel), a reluctant bride..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

