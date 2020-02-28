The new range Subaru ECO HYBRID - X-Mode

The new Subaru XV ECO HYBRID retains the acclaimed Subaru Global Platform, which is a guarantee to obtain excellent dynamic behavior and impressive stability, as well as a surprising ability to avoid unforeseen risks, a more sensitive direction and vibrations exceptionally low that result in great ride comfort.

With safety a top priority, the Subaru XV ECO HYBRID comes standard with a set of driver assistance and safety features, such as EyeSight technology, which includes eight main functions: Pre-collision braking function, Roadside assistance function pre-collision braking, cruise control and adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning function, lane permanence function, throttle control function, skid warning function and forward car advance warning function.