Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The new range Subaru ECO HYBRID - X-Mode

The new range Subaru ECO HYBRID - X-Mode

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
The new range Subaru ECO HYBRID - X-Mode

The new range Subaru ECO HYBRID - X-Mode

The new Subaru XV ECO HYBRID retains the acclaimed Subaru Global Platform, which is a guarantee to obtain excellent dynamic behavior and impressive stability, as well as a surprising ability to avoid unforeseen risks, a more sensitive direction and vibrations exceptionally low that result in great ride comfort.

With safety a top priority, the Subaru XV ECO HYBRID comes standard with a set of driver assistance and safety features, such as EyeSight technology, which includes eight main functions: Pre-collision braking function, Roadside assistance function pre-collision braking, cruise control and adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning function, lane permanence function, throttle control function, skid warning function and forward car advance warning function.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mercedes-AMG A45 S

Hot hatch thermometer hits furnace temperatures for this range-topping A-Class The new Mercedes-AMG...
Autocar - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

sue_cressman

sue cressman Come & Experience the new Subaru e-Boxer range at Nailcote Hall on Sunday 15th March, between 10.30am & 4.00pm. The… https://t.co/mNBq5sMzuJ 2 days ago

HullCarDealers

Yorks Lincs Motoring RT @RichtoySubaru: Has the new Subaru e-BOXER self-charging hybrid range caught your eye yet? Now available on our 50/50 finance offer. Y… 3 days ago

RichtoySubaru

Richtoy Subaru Has the new Subaru e-BOXER self-charging hybrid range caught your eye yet? Now available on our 50/50 finance off… https://t.co/aGmIAKpoZJ 3 days ago

CastleGarage1

Castle Garage Bray RT @MotoFonikk: Subaru adds Hybrid Petrol e-Boxer SUV to Forester range. With plenty of space and comfort, the e-boxer is exactly what Suba… 4 days ago

MotoFonikk

TouringCar.ie Subaru adds Hybrid Petrol e-Boxer SUV to Forester range. With plenty of space and comfort, the e-boxer is exactly w… https://t.co/3oa1CEwDa5 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The new Subaru XV ECO HYBRID Offroad Snow driving [Video]The new Subaru XV ECO HYBRID Offroad Snow driving

The new Subaru XV ECO HYBRID retains the acclaimed Subaru Global Platform, which is a guarantee to obtain excellent dynamic behavior and impressive stability, as well as a surprising ability to avoid..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:35Published

The new Subaru XV ECO HYBRID Offroad Driving [Video]The new Subaru XV ECO HYBRID Offroad Driving

The new Subaru XV ECO HYBRID retains the acclaimed Subaru Global Platform, which is a guarantee to obtain excellent dynamic behavior and impressive stability, as well as a surprising ability to avoid..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.