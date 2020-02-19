|
Watch: Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Tiger Shroff promote Baaghi 3
|
Starcast of Baaghi 3 was seen promoting their upcoming movie in Mumbai on Thursday.
Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Tiger Shroff were seen promoting the movie at Sun and Sand.
Baaghi 3 is set to release on March 6 and stars Tiger in lead roles.
|
|
