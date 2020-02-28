Global  

Ardern says Australia's deportation policy is "corrosive"

Ardern says Australia's deportation policy is "corrosive"

Ardern says Australia's deportation policy is "corrosive"

Australia&apos;s deportation policy is so &quot;corrosive&quot; that it has soured its bilateral relationship with New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday (February 28), a rare bust-up between the two historic allies.
