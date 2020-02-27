Global  

Ayushmann Khurrana, Huma Qureshi at star-studded screening of Thappad

Star-studded screening of Thappad was held in Mumbai.

Thappad star Taapsee Pannu looked stunning at the screening.

Film maker Anubhav Sinha also marked their presence.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Huma Qureshi, Aparshakti Khurana, Rakul Preet Singh, Radhika Madan among other Bollywood celebrities also attended the screening event.

The storyline of Thappad is based on domestic violence.

The film is slated to hit theatres on February 28.
