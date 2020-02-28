Global  

Turkey won't stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe

Dozens of Turkish soldiers died after an air strike by Syrian government forces in Idlib region on Friday (February 28), in an escalation of conflict that could have serious consequences for Europe.

Libby Hogan reports.
