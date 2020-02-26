Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pakistan > Coronavirus in Pakistan: Panic buying of masks leading to shortages

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Panic buying of masks leading to shortages

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Panic buying of masks leading to shortages

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Panic buying of masks leading to shortages

On Wednesday, Pakistan detected its first two cases of the virus in the capital, Islamabad, and the largest city, Karachi.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Coronavirus in Pakistan: Panic buying of masks leading to shortages https://t.co/ijkkVFD7t1 54 seconds ago

coolsandy8800

Sandy Johns Coronavirus in Pakistan: Panic buying of masks leading to shortages https://t.co/rRxqNwADKz 2 minutes ago

Aires_Armonicos

SIIV1O!*!VIVÉPiCO!♫briendo Brech♫S!♫ires♫rmonicos! RT @SecretNews: #Pakistan shut schools in several areas and suspended flights to and from Iran to try to stop the spread of the Coronavirus… 7 hours ago

SecretNews

Infinite Unknown #Pakistan shut schools in several areas and suspended flights to and from Iran to try to stop the spread of the Cor… https://t.co/XCC7iMo5N6 7 hours ago

haniyya123

Haniyya RT @sohailcheemamd: Friends in Pakistan and other places, according to CDC, masks won't protect you from #coronavirus. So don't waste tim… 1 day ago

sohailcheemamd

Sohail Cheema MD Friends in Pakistan and other places, according to CDC, masks won't protect you from #coronavirus. So don't waste… https://t.co/konsDfr1gB 1 day ago

DextrousNinja

#DextrousNinja #Coronavirus 🔸1st case in North Macedonia 🔸1 more case in Pakistan 🔸1 new case in Finland 🔸1 new case in Kuwait 🔸… https://t.co/HjbQEKGEw3 2 days ago

5thVed

Chuniya Chand Chaukhan 🇮🇳 Panic buying has started in Quetta & other cities of Pakistan. Almost all educational Institutes are shut down till… https://t.co/O5jbDti5Qn 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Sees Price Hikes, Shortages of Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Fears [Video]U.S. Sees Price Hikes, Shortages of Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Fears

With talks of coronavirus spreading to the U.S., there may just be a shortage of face masks on the shelf. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:50Published

Coronavirus CDC Warning Not Meant To Scare You, Just Prepare You [Video]Coronavirus CDC Warning Not Meant To Scare You, Just Prepare You

Dr. Mallika Marshall has advice on coronavirus and what you should really be worried about.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 03:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.