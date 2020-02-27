Taylor Swift drops new music video for ‘The Man’
|
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Taylor Swift drops new music video for ‘The Man’
The video, which sees Swift take on a gender-bending role, marks the singer’s directorial debut.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Taylor Swift has unveiled a new music video for her song “The Man”, in which she undergoes an...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Just Jared •Lainey Gossip •Wales Online •E! Online •USATODAY.com
|Shakira and Jennifer Lopez‘s Super Bowl show garnered a ton of FCC complaints – TMZ See what...
Just Jared - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources