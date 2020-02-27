Global  

Taylor Swift drops new music video for ‘The Man’

The video, which sees Swift take on a gender-bending role, marks the singer’s directorial debut.
Taylor Swift is unrecognisable in new video for ‘The Man’

Taylor Swift is unrecognisable in new video for ‘The Man’Taylor Swift has unveiled a new music video for her song “The Man”, in which she undergoes an...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Just JaredLainey GossipWales OnlineE! OnlineUSATODAY.com


The FCC Got This Many Complains About Shakira & Jennifer Lopez's Halftime Show

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez‘s Super Bowl show garnered a ton of FCC complaints – TMZ See what...
Just Jared - Published


DanniSez

no. Taylor Swift drops music video for 'The Man,', and latest update on the Lori Loughlin scandal in 'Pop Break' -… https://t.co/EbXrtyOpha 2 hours ago

sylvia_loveTay

SylviaAnderson RT @etnow: Did you spot the "No Scooter" sign in Taylor Swift's #TheManMusicVideo? https://t.co/hgNCS0oQCn https://t.co/n7uOzQlvJ2 3 hours ago

ichristianelias

christian RT @lucozadeboi: Today: -Stupid Love by Lady Gaga (single and music video) LG6 era officially started -J Balvin reveals #COLORES album art… 3 hours ago

lucozadeboi

STUPID LOVE 💗 Today: -Stupid Love by Lady Gaga (single and music video) LG6 era officially started -J Balvin reveals #COLORES al… https://t.co/rYllNSegce 4 hours ago

SchweglerMike

Mike Schwegler Taylor Swift Drops 'The Man' Music Video https://t.co/6tyYrmab6n #themanmusicvideo 5 hours ago

PromoteMyVids

Youtube Promotion RT @youngposthk: What do you think of @taylorswift13's newest #MusicVideo for #TheMan? https://t.co/GDrTs5rlm1 6 hours ago

youngposthk

SCMP Young Post What do you think of @taylorswift13's newest #MusicVideo for #TheMan? https://t.co/GDrTs5rlm1 6 hours ago

aostrovskiy3

aostrovskiy @taylorswift13 drops "The Man" music video, backs @serenawilliams https://t.co/qtJESNiqvN 10 hours ago


Taylor Swift Transforms as 'The Man' in New Video, BTS Release Second Video For 'ON' & More | Billboard News [Video]Taylor Swift Transforms as 'The Man' in New Video, BTS Release Second Video For 'ON' & More | Billboard News

These are the top stories in music for Thursday February 27th.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 04:29Published

Trending Now: Taylor Swift Literally 'The Man' In Her New Music Video [Video]Trending Now: Taylor Swift Literally 'The Man' In Her New Music Video

Thanks to the wonders of makeup and CGI, the 30-year-old pop star is unrecognizable.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:31Published

