Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport in Tourmaline Blue Driving Video

2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport in Tourmaline Blue Driving Video

Video Credit: AutoMotoTV - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport in Tourmaline Blue Driving Video

2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport in Tourmaline Blue Driving Video

Volkswagen of America, Inc.

Unveiled the all-new 2020 Atlas Cross Sport at the company's state-of-the-art factory in Chattanooga, TN.

The five-seater midsize SUV features a dramatic, coupe-like design as well as advanced connectivity and driver-assistance systems.The Cross Sport is the first fruit of Volkswagen's strategy of doubling up in the biggest SUV segments, a plan that will be repeated in the compact SUV segment with a vehicle that will fit in the lineup beneath the Tiguan."Building off the success of the Atlas seven-seater midsize SUV, we see an opportunity for a five-seater model that offers even more style and almost as much interior space," said Scott Keogh, CEO, Volkswagen Group of America.

"We look forward to entering this growing segment with the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, which offers outstanding Volkswagen technology, driver-assist features, style, and value."Overall, the Cross Sport is 2.8 inches shorter than the current Atlas, and is 2.3 inches lower.

It is 78.3 inches wide and rides on the same 117.3-inch wheelbase, which is the reason for the vehicle's generous interior space.

The Cross Sport has an outstanding 111.8 cubic feet of passenger space, with 40.3 cu ft of luggage space behind the second-row seats and 77.8 cu ft with the second row folded.Externally, the VW Atlas Cross Sport has distinctive styling that builds on the basics of the Atlas but takes it to a new level.

At the front, the Cross Sport gets an upscale three-bar chrome grille and a distinctive new light signature that extends the width of the middle bar.

An aggressive new front bumper and subtly sculpted hood complete the front end treatment that looks remarkably close to the stunning concept that was shown at the 2018 New York Auto Show.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tractionlife

TractionLife "VW seems to have done its homework with the 2020 #AtlasCrossSport by offering North-American consumers exactly wha… https://t.co/GUCJMqvcKh 8 hours ago

ArtDalvik

Art Dalvik The Cross Sport loses two seats and adds a little more driving pleasure, but whether you buy into the more emotiona… https://t.co/Ydfka1IsR7 8 hours ago

Highlandvw

Highland Volkswagen Looking for a dynamic SUV? Browse through our inventory and find the right 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport for yo… https://t.co/IKMAxNdcut 11 hours ago

globedrive

Globe Drive Volkswagen adds some style to its Atlas lineup with the two-row Cross Sport https://t.co/jzXNMZucgm https://t.co/FDAFbT3Qbq 15 hours ago

Nguyen

Vince Spent some time in the 5-seater #VW Atlas...ahem #crosssport. Coverage on slashgear soon. #linkinbio for my take on… https://t.co/0B41LKAvGu 19 hours ago

javiermota

Javier Mota Today’s assignment #testdrive the 2020 volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport from vancouver to @whistlerblckcmb to go ⛷❄️⛷👍… https://t.co/SzfjthwvqT 19 hours ago

drivingdotca

driving.ca RT @JilMcIntosh: First Drive: 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport - https://t.co/H2XSq4uYVO - via @drivingdotca @VWCanada 21 hours ago

doubleclutchca

DoubleClutch.ca Mag This week's #podcast involves some banter about the Mitsubishi RVR, and we're back from a first drive on the… https://t.co/c0nzkgeJqg 21 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport in Aurora Red Driving Video [Video]2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport in Aurora Red Driving Video

Volkswagen of America, Inc. unveiled the all-new 2020 Atlas Cross Sport at the company's state-of-the-art factory in Chattanooga, TN. The five-seater midsize SUV features a dramatic, coupe-like design..

Credit: AutoMotoTV     Duration: 02:51Published

2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Interior Design [Video]2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Interior Design

Volkswagen of America, Inc. unveiled the all-new 2020 Atlas Cross Sport at the company's state-of-the-art factory in Chattanooga, TN. The five-seater midsize SUV features a dramatic, coupe-like design..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.