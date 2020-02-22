WATCH LIVE: Greta Thunberg Takes Part In Climate Protest In Bristol 40 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg joins a school strike in Bristol Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg joins a school strike in Bristol

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this censored.today Greta Thunberg joins thousands at youth climate strike in Bristol – watch live https://t.co/M8PlRIWLHl Greta Thunbe… https://t.co/h5zr0uSzXA 2 minutes ago Alex Wood RT @IanAxton: Live: Greta Thunberg in Bristol for climate strike | ITV News https://t.co/4HBtanWJUy via @YouTube 13 minutes ago Fundzzle RT @HuffPostUK: WATCH LIVE: Greta Thunberg takes part in climate protest in Bristol. https://t.co/btsFBjhln8 15 minutes ago Greta Thunberg feed Greta Thunberg talks activism with Malala Yousafzai at Oxford - Live News 247 https://t.co/2leuV6BT0h https://t.co/ltL8vBxYZK 39 minutes ago HuffPost Australia WATCH LIVE: Greta Thunberg Takes Part In Climate Protest In Bristol https://t.co/i4KPNSOhO2 41 minutes ago HuffPost UK WATCH LIVE: Greta Thunberg takes part in climate protest in Bristol. https://t.co/btsFBjhln8 45 minutes ago Ian Axton Live: Greta Thunberg in Bristol for climate strike | ITV News https://t.co/4HBtanWJUy via @YouTube 51 minutes ago The Heardinga B.S.B. RT @Marndin12: @JamesWolsely Not at all. Greta Thunberg is being manipulated by PPL with an agenda (agenda 2030) a UN depopulation plan - h… 1 hour ago