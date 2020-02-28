Global  

21-Year-Old Shot In Face Helps Police Nab Suspected Gunman

21-Year-Old Shot In Face Helps Police Nab Suspected GunmanThe shooting happened along the 6000 block of 11th Street Thursday night.
VSNPenn

Verdant Square Network PA RT @CBSPhilly: A 21-year-old man who was shot in the face helps Philadelphia police arrest the suspected gunman. https://t.co/DTiq6i9pKU 5 days ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Officials: 21-Year-Old Shot In Face Helps #Police Nab Suspected #Gunman In #Fern Rock - Feb 28 @ 10:13 AM ET https://t.co/UZddPGBEeK 5 days ago

TheTornadoNews

The Tornado News 21 year old man shot in Philadelphia assists police in capturing the shooter. #PhillyUnderSiege https://t.co/GTnzWpjyJF 5 days ago

OfficerCom

Officer.com 21-Year-Old Shot In Face Helps Philadelphia Police Nab Suspected Gunman https://t.co/WKVfKAUqQF 5 days ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly A 21-year-old man who was shot in the face helps Philadelphia police arrest the suspected gunman. https://t.co/DTiq6i9pKU 5 days ago

