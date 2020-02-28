European airlines sound alarm over coronavirus impact

British Airways owner IAG normally gives markets its earnings forecast at this time of year.

With the coronavirus raging though, it's given up making predictions.

The airline group says the outbreak will definitely hit profits.

But the rapidly evolving situation means it can't say by how much.

In recent days British Airways has cut flights to Italy, Singapore and South Korea.

It had already suspended all direct services to China.

For 2019 IAG reported a drop in profit to about 3.6 billion dollars.

Its shares dropped over 8% in early trade.

Scant comfort perhaps, that it's not the only one suffering.

Friday also saw warnings from Finnair and EasyJet.

The British budget airline says it will cancel flights and seek to cut costs as a result of the outbreak.

It too is unable to give any guidance on how bad the damage will be.

A similar story at the Finnish flag carrier.

Finnair says it's scrapped growth plans for the year, and will look to save as much as 54 million dollars.

Services to Asia account for about 40% of its passenger revenue.

In the first hours of trade, EasyJet fell close to 5%, while Finnair was down about 4%.