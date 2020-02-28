Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Richa, Ali Fazal apply for marriage registration

Richa, Ali Fazal apply for marriage registration

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Richa, Ali Fazal apply for marriage registration

Richa, Ali Fazal apply for marriage registration

Star couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will most probably tie the knot in the last week of April.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal apply for marriage registration

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are working towards an official registration in the last week of April,...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •DNA


Exclusive: Badhaai Ho! Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's wedding details are out

Exclusive: Badhaai Ho! Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's wedding details are outAs buzz around Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's April wedding gathers steam, mid-day has procured the...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kingsahab786

kingsahab RT @IndiaTVShowbiz: #RichaChadha and #AliFazal will most probably tie the knot in the last week of April. https://t.co/hoxoh5CaWY 27 minutes ago

Shivendra8319

Shivendra K. Mishra Confirmed Richa Chadha to marry Ali Fazal by April end actors apply for marriage registration in Mumbai… https://t.co/Sllw2Adcan 1 hour ago

moviemoodnews

MOVIE MOOD https://t.co/iOR2Jbxc0N MOVIE MOOD, Confirmed: Richa Chadha to marry Ali Fazal by April end, actors apply for marri… https://t.co/yBghc1eait 1 hour ago

GetNewsd

Newsd Richa, Ali Fazal apply for marriage registration https://t.co/Uf5HQySDQN 1 hour ago

SwatKatsz

( ¬‿¬) RT @dna: #AliFazal and #RichaChadha apply for marriage registration, to get married by April end https://t.co/S4jiUnfmhM 2 hours ago

dna

DNA #AliFazal and #RichaChadha apply for marriage registration, to get married by April end https://t.co/S4jiUnfmhM 2 hours ago

TheStatesmanLtd

The Statesman #RichaChadha , #AliFazal apply for marriage registration, wedding likely in April last week https://t.co/ZiooCoXbrd 3 hours ago

GlobalNews82

Global News Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal apply for marriage registration in Mumbai, wedding likely to take place any day post Mar… https://t.co/Nqqihtrp8b 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.