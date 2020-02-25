PET OF THE WEEK 02-28-2020

Your new phone and i am now the you are waking up friday and we are ready for the weekend.

We now more than arp in the end when misty and the center and see our grant tangle here with tingly gas tangle is very sweet.well that the tangle has been with us and early december and she's a little over two whe she came in she was.

She was much thinner.

She was in heat.

She had prolapsed and she was just in math so and it took a lot a lot a lot of care and for her to recuperate and now she i sleeping and available for adoption.

She is currently being treated for heartworm so and that is something that mccamey would continue to treat even after she's been adopted and cleared so she can be out running.

You know, with heartworm.

She felt take it kinda easy and sell a leash wok and then calm time and she's a very sweet girl and she does like my dad has him time you know you have to rein her in a little but that she is a love bug for sure cnc is a very sweet and she's beautiful color guy and she's she wants to go back to me.

I know i will have little early.

The morning and out early in the morning.

I'm with you lately.today we open at 11 and and tangle is out on taxi and heartworm hotel where all the heartworm dogs or house and you can ask one of our admission adoption specialist to go grab you and have a meet and greet, she's ready to go home.

She has she done rewriting cancel latel and he will have a lot of animals right now.

Are you in need of a lot of adoptions righ now we are were actually passed her dog and we know that and spring is here and kittens are coming in and puppies in the box and animals and injured wildlife styles where kind of already planning for what's about to happen in the week so as many people, topped the animals that are in a shelter o even consider fostering to helping us out.

Restarting this, please now because it's happening absolutely condemnation tina belonging a lot to keep money running and taking her like tangle donations.

What are you when yo have right now so i'm again tangled heartworm dogs that we have a fund and the healing heart finds specifically designated health care for heartworm.we have an angel.

Finally for medical procedures that go above and beyond and so that's really those funds are where we need dollars right now in terms of physical supplies, puppy food, cat food, formula, we are prepping for all of the babies that are about to flooding the doors you guys are getting ready only want to come out and adopt tangle today.

She needs a forever home.

Such a sweet sweet dog and just really no way back.

Perfect family out there again if you want to adopt tangle identity with go by mccain.

You will be open later today and will be ready for adoption.

Thank you so much misty for coming