Newcastle ban training ground handshakes over coronavirus fears

Newcastle have introduced a training ground handshake ban in an attempt to guard against the spread of the coronavirus.

The club has put a stop to a morning ritual of players and staff shaking hands each morning as fears over the spread of the disease increase.
Newcastle ban handshakes amid coronavirus fears [Video]Newcastle ban handshakes amid coronavirus fears

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says the club are taking extra precautions against the coronavirus and has even banned shaking hands around the training ground.

Coronavirus travel advice from Simon Calder [Video]Coronavirus travel advice from Simon Calder

Travel expert Simon Calder urges people not to avoid travel because of fears of contracting the Coronavirus but says people can take sensible precautions like using contactless instead of cash and..

