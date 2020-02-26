Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dominic Cummings Is Going Nowhere | Commons People Podcast

Dominic Cummings Is Going Nowhere | Commons People Podcast

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 40:09s - Published < > Embed
Dominic Cummings Is Going Nowhere | Commons People Podcast

Dominic Cummings Is Going Nowhere | Commons People Podcast

Priti Patel’s former special adviser James Starkie joins the team to give his verdict on the explosive briefing war engulfing the home secretary and her officials.

The former Vote Leave ally of Dominic Cummings also explains why Boris Johnson’s controversial aide is going nowhere.

And the team dissect the UK and EU’s opening negotiating positions to ask: what is the point of the PM’s hardline push for “divergence”?With Arj Singh, Paul Waugh and Rachel Wearmouth.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

singharj

Arj Singh RT @singharj: Weekend podcast listening: Priti Patel’s ex-aide James Starkie joins us to talk about the trouble at the Home Office, Dom Cum… 8 hours ago

singharj

Arj Singh Weekend podcast listening: Priti Patel’s ex-aide James Starkie joins us to talk about the trouble at the Home Offic… https://t.co/5tlqjPPMD0 1 day ago

HuffPostAU

HuffPost Australia Dominic Cummings Is Going Nowhere | Commons People Podcast https://t.co/Z396V7WTfR 1 day ago

cool_grandad

CoolSocialistGrandad election was fixed @cquilty52 @nedsimons You must see yourself in Johnstone Dominic Cummings Donald Trump and you are a testament to y… https://t.co/xt215gPRO3 2 days ago

HuffPostAU

HuffPost Australia Dominic Cummings Is Going Nowhere Because He 'Gets S**t Done', Ex-Ally Says https://t.co/vVJu70Bx19 2 days ago

Early911

Nick Moss RT @singharj: Plenty of people around Westminster speculating about Dominic Cummings' future, but he's going nowhere, his former Vote Leave… 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sajid Javid takes aim at Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings in resignation statement [Video]Sajid Javid takes aim at Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings in resignation statement

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid giving a personal statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London, following his resignation from the Cabinet. Speaking from the backbenches for the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.