Dominic Cummings Is Going Nowhere | Commons People Podcast

Priti Patel’s former special adviser James Starkie joins the team to give his verdict on the explosive briefing war engulfing the home secretary and her officials.

The former Vote Leave ally of Dominic Cummings also explains why Boris Johnson’s controversial aide is going nowhere.

And the team dissect the UK and EU’s opening negotiating positions to ask: what is the point of the PM’s hardline push for “divergence”?With Arj Singh, Paul Waugh and Rachel Wearmouth.