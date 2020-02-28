Reporter Update: Military Style Ammo And Guns Found In Monroeville Home

Global  

Allegheny County Bomb Squad along with Monroeville Police and fire were on the scene of a home on Thursday night where military-style ammunition and guns were found, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
