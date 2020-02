Judge sentences Pugh to three years in federal prison

CATHERINE PUGH WILL SPENDTHREE YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISONFOR THE HEALTHY HOLLY BOSCANDAL.

IN COURT ON THURSDAY,U━S DISTRICT COURT JUDGEDEBORAH CHASANOW TOLDCATHERINE PUGH THAT SHE*HADTAKEN ADVANTAGE OF HERPOSITIONS IN GOVERNMENT, TOTRICK ORGANIZATIONS INTOBUYING THOSE "HEALTHY HOLLY"CHILDREN'S BOOKS.

LATE LASTYEAR PUGH PLEADED GUILTY TOCHARGES OF CONSPIRACY AND TAXEVASION SUPPORTERS HAD WRITTENLETTERS TO THE JUDGE, CALLINGFOR LENIENCEY.

BUT THE JUDGESENTENCED PUGH TO THREE YEARSIN PRISON, AND THREE YEARSPROBATION.

PUGH WILL TURN 70YEARS OLD NEXT WEEK..

SHE'LLALSO HAVE TO PAY MORE THAN40━THOUSAND DOLLARS INRESTITUTION, AND FORFEIT MORETHAN 600 THOUSAND DOLLARS,INCLUDING HER HOME.

WMAR 2NEFEDERAL COURTHOUSE IN DOWNTOWNBALTIMORE, AND SPOKE TOCATHERINE PUGH AS SHE LEFTCOURKGá 13:23:44 CatherinePugh: Ihealth back.

Reporter: Isorry?

Pugh: Ihealth.

Reporter: You talkedabout your family.

What haveyour brothers said to you?Pugh: We love you.

We loveyou.

FRESH FROM SENTENCING FORHER MASTERMIND ROLE IN THEHEALTHY HOLLY CHILDRENSCANDAL INVOLVING FRAUDCONSPIRACY AND TAX EVASION &FORMER BALTIMORE CITY MAYORCATHERINE PUGH HAD UNWAVERINGSUPPORT DESPITE HER CRIMINALDEALINGS.

KURT SCHMOKE/UNIVERSITY OF BALTIMORE:13:05:3━46 In the letter thatI wrote some period ofincarceration was appropriatebut I also thought that aperiod of a community servicewas also in order.

RACHAELSAUNDER━ RAWLINS/PUGHSUPPORTER: 12:11:2━37Personally I think itI think she could do betteroff doing some type ofcommunity service but I guesswe just have to deal withthat.

A FEDERAL JUDGED HANDEDDOWN the THREE YEAR SENTENCEAFTER TWO AND A HALF HOURS OFATTORNEYDEFENSE TOUTED HER PUBLICSERVICE WHILE PROSECUTORSDROVE HOME HOW PUGH USED HERPOLITICAL OFFICE TO MAKE SELFSERVING FINANCIAL DEALSSPANNING 7 YEARS.

ROBERTHUR/US ATTORNEY11:1━25Unfortunately the typeof fraud and public corruptionthat Miss Pugh committed andwas sentenced to three yearsin federal prison for todayundermines everyonegovernment and what governmentcan do for the people.

DESPITEPUGHWHERE OUR CAMERAS WERE NOTALLOWEDCITYSHEFOR HER POOR DECISIONS.CATHERINE PUGH/ FORMERBALTIMORE CITY MAYOR: 13:24:55I came from parents who taughtus right from wrong.

I knowthe 10 Commandments and mydadyour iandmy tTHAT WAS DAVE DETLIREPORTING.

PUGH MUST TUHERSELF IN BY APRIL 13TH.AND, WE FIRST BROKE THE NEWSOF CATHERINE PUGH'S SENTENCINGTHROUGH OUR WMAR 2 NEWS APP.AND TO GET MORE BREAKING NEWSALERTS RIGHT ON YOUR PHONE ORTABLET, JUST SEARCH ━━━R INTHE APP