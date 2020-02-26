Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lady Gaga releases Stupid Love single and video

Lady Gaga releases Stupid Love single and video

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Lady Gaga releases Stupid Love single and video

Lady Gaga releases Stupid Love single and video

Lady Gaga has released her new single 'Stupid Love' and an accompanying video, and admitted she wanted to make a tune that "really celebrated love".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lady Gaga's New 'Stupid Love' Music Video Shot Entirely on iPhone 11 Pro

Lady Gaga this evening released her latest single, "Stupid Love," with a music video to go along with...
MacRumours.com - Published

Lady Gaga moves solidly back to pop with 'Stupid Love' single and out-of-this-world video

Mom's back, little monsters! "Stupid Love" - the song and music video - show Lady Gaga rejoicing in...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nukta360

Nukta 360 Lady Gaga Releases New Single “Stupid Love” | https://t.co/CzV4gfYL0Q https://t.co/Laqh1OYQXP https://t.co/Gt15QmyMdn 5 seconds ago

KatySwft1989

gabriel 🅒 | FUTURE NOSTALGIA RT @camfectiondream: Katy Perry: *releases Never Really Over* Little Monsters: she’s desperate by bringing back her old pop sound back Lad… 38 seconds ago

zei_chelle

Reichelle Claveria RT @JMarcusGuevarra: Taylor Swift releases The Man MV Doja Cat releases Say So MV Lady Gaga releases Stupid Love New Season of Drag Race co… 3 minutes ago

brooklynvegan

BrooklynVegan Lady Gaga releases new song “Stupid Love,” confirms album six https://t.co/808Y9Wk3h8 https://t.co/LxkDvsfxZs 3 minutes ago

allBVposts

BrooklynVegan posts Lady Gaga releases new song "Stupid Love," confirms album six https://t.co/ZRtAe1Nw0f 4 minutes ago

hauscxldplay

𝖕𝖆𝖚𝖑 RT @LadyGagaLGN: Want to gain more monster followers? -Follow me -Retweet This -Follow everyone that retweeted -Gain new followers befor… 5 minutes ago

MerryMillerMoon

Merry Miller Moon Lady Gaga Releases New Single 'Stupid Love' with a Video That Blasts Her Little Monsters Into Outer Space https://t.co/BZznjF1tjc 8 minutes ago

gaga_ladyyyyy

gaga RT @usweekly: She’s back! 💗 @ladygaga #StupidLove https://t.co/jvcMFSDi8b 10 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trending: Lady Gaga [Video]Trending: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga dropped a new single "Stupid Love" at midnight along with a spectacular music video.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:53Published

Trending Now: Lady Gaga Releasing New Single [Video]Trending Now: Lady Gaga Releasing New Single

The single called "Stupid Love" will drop on Friday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.