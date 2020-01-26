RS Prasad hits out at Sonia Gandhi: Do not lecture us on Raj Dharma | Oneindia News 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:24s - Published RS Prasad hits out at Sonia Gandhi: Do not lecture us on Raj Dharma | Oneindia News RS Prasad slams Gandhis for instigating Delhi violence; RS Prasad to Sonia: Do not lecture us on Raj Dharma; Delhi governor visits riot-hit spots; Maharashtra governor to give 5% quota to Muslims in educational institutions; Markets crash amid fears of economic impact of Coronavirus outbreak and more news #DelhiViolence #DelhiRiots #Coronavirus

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like