Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > RS Prasad hits out at Sonia Gandhi: Do not lecture us on Raj Dharma | Oneindia News

RS Prasad hits out at Sonia Gandhi: Do not lecture us on Raj Dharma | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:24s - Published < > Embed
RS Prasad hits out at Sonia Gandhi: Do not lecture us on Raj Dharma | Oneindia News

RS Prasad hits out at Sonia Gandhi: Do not lecture us on Raj Dharma | Oneindia News

RS Prasad slams Gandhis for instigating Delhi violence; RS Prasad to Sonia: Do not lecture us on Raj Dharma; Delhi governor visits riot-hit spots; Maharashtra governor to give 5% quota to Muslims in educational institutions; Markets crash amid fears of economic impact of Coronavirus outbreak and more news #DelhiViolence #DelhiRiots #Coronavirus
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

adilkhan202025

Adil Khan RT @IndianExpress: Please don’t preach us ‘rajdharma’: BJP hits back at Sonia Gandhi https://t.co/MEk2nU8abR 1 hour ago

vssamuel2

vs.samuel Please don't preach us 'rajdharma': BJP hits back at Sonia Gandhi https://t.co/Aps2g9GUW4 via @IndianExpress 2 hours ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express Please don’t preach us ‘rajdharma’: BJP hits back at Sonia Gandhi https://t.co/MEk2nU8abR 2 hours ago

CatchNews

Catch News #RaviShankarPrasad hits out at Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, says 'don't preach us Raj Dharma' #SoniaGandhi… https://t.co/p2Ui0QupgU 3 hours ago

Srsseth

Sandeep Seth So speaks the Parrot Prasad! "Don't Preach Us Raj Dharma": BJP To Sonia Gandhi Over Delhi Violence https://t.co/J9yt0sB9Bs 4 hours ago

AnirudhBengeri

Anirudh K Bengeri RT @IndiaToday: Ravi Shankar Prasad hits out at Congress over #DelhiRiots2020 #Politics https://t.co/9uDr7ZgsuF 4 hours ago

Iamsandy_CR7

Sandeep Yadav RT @ndtv: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks Congress's 'Raj Dharma' comment on #DelhiViolence. Read more here: https://t.c… 4 hours ago

IndiaToday

India Today Ravi Shankar Prasad hits out at Congress over #DelhiRiots2020 #Politics https://t.co/9uDr7ZgsuF 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says Shaheen Bagh is an anti-India idea | Oneindia News [Video]Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says Shaheen Bagh is an anti-India idea | Oneindia News

CJI agrees to hear death row convict's plea urgently, CJI says nothing more urgent than plea of someone who is going to be hanged, Chidambaram says those opposed to Shaheen Bagh are opposed to Gandhi..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:05Published

At Republic Day celebration in Indore, Congress leaders' brawl caught on camera | Oneindia [Video]At Republic Day celebration in Indore, Congress leaders' brawl caught on camera | Oneindia

AT CONGRESS R-DAY CELEBRATIONS IN INDORE NETAS BASH EACH OTHER, SHAHEEN BAGH PROTEST: DELHI POLICE BOOKS SHARJEEL IMAM71st REPUBLIC DAY: BOMB EXPLOSIONS ROCK UPPER ASSAM, HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER CHINOOK..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.