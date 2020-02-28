Global  

Turkey blocks social media after Idlib airstrike kills 33 soldiers | The Cube

Turkey blocks social media after Idlib airstrike kills 33 soldiers | The Cube
Turkey wants NATO to stop Syrian army and Russia in Idlib

As many as 33 Turkish troops were killed as a result of the airstrike in Idlib province conducted by...
PRAVDA - Published


