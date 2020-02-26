Lady Gaga put all of her heart and pain into her upcoming album

Global  

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:19s
Lady Gaga channelled her love and pain in her upcoming sixth album and shared the process of making the "meaningful" and "authentic" follow-up to 2016's 'Joanne'.
Now that Lady Gaga‘s first single off her upcoming sixth album has been released, she is opening up...
Just Jared - Published


