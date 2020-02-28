Global  

Greta Thunberg to climate activists in Bristol: We have to be the adults

Greta Thunberg has taken aim at officials and governments as she told thousands of climate activists that "they are behaving like children, so it falls on us to be the adults in the room".

The 17-year-old activist was the headline speaker at The Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate on College Green in the city, which she said she chose to visit because the environmental movement there was "very strong".
'The world is on fire,' Greta Thunberg tells UK climate rally [Video]'The world is on fire,' Greta Thunberg tells UK climate rally

Greta Thunberg denounced politicians and the media on Friday for ignoring a looming climate cataclysm, saying that they were failing her generation with their inaction in the face of a world on fire.

Duration: 01:26

Bristol Braves The Rain To March With Greta Thunberg [Video]Bristol Braves The Rain To March With Greta Thunberg

The 17-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg greeted a crowd of thousands who had braved the rain to see her in Bristol on Friday. Thunberg spoke at a "Youth Strike 4 Climate" rally, one of..

Duration: 01:23

