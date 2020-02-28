Greta Thunberg to climate activists in Bristol: We have to be the adults

Greta Thunberg has taken aim at officials and governments as she told thousands of climate activists that "they are behaving like children, so it falls on us to be the adults in the room".

The 17-year-old activist was the headline speaker at The Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate on College Green in the city, which she said she chose to visit because the environmental movement there was "very strong".