Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Greninja Named 'Pokémon of the Year'

Greninja Named 'Pokémon of the Year'

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Greninja Named 'Pokémon of the Year'

Greninja Named 'Pokémon of the Year'

In honor of Pokémon day, The Pokémon Company and Google partnered up to discover the most popular character.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The world's Pokémon of the Year is Greninja, according to a poll held by Google

Greninja, a water-type Pokémon that throws high-speed stars, was named Pokemon of the Year,...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TechInvestNews

Tech Investor News Greninja named Googles Pokemon of the Year, crushing the competition - CNET (Sean Keane/CNET… https://t.co/obqR5JAjD1 23 minutes ago

QZSmith

Quentin Smith Greninja named Google's Pokemon of the Year, crushing the competition - https://t.co/JsXfN9Siw3 #KnowledgeIsPower… https://t.co/7bGzsh3oqJ 56 minutes ago

KaratDiamond

Q Greninja named Google's Pokemon of the Year, crushing the competition - https://t.co/PI9G6ZfVDk #KnowledgeIsPower… https://t.co/D32yMZtdNc 56 minutes ago

NewExpressNews

NewExpressNews Greninja named Google’s Pokemon of the Year, crushing the competition – CNET https://t.co/NV3sorLh5R https://t.co/xyuS0zSXZ5 1 hour ago

watanclub

Watan Club Greninja named Google’s Pokemon of the Year, crushing the competition – CNET https://t.co/oPnRcer615 1 hour ago

billy_botany

Billy Botany RT @FandomWikis: #Greninja was named the Pokémon of the Year for 2020 by Google It is a water-dark type and the final evolution of Froakie… 1 hour ago

NewsBukkake

The UnCensored GAMERS Greninja Voted Most Popular Pokemon by Players After tallying "millions" of votes from around the world, Greninja h… https://t.co/keKEkLJGyB 5 hours ago

Sismrnoth

Sim's brother's sister You know I'm a Pikachu fan, but congrats to Greninja for being named Pokemon of the year! https://t.co/5PxT5T82Xr 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.