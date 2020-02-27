Global  

Japan Closes All Schools Due to Coronavirus

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the nationwide school closure on Thursday.
Japan to close all schools due to coronavirus fears

The schools are set to be closed until the spring break, which starts in late March. The post...
Premium Times Nigeria - Published Also reported by •ReutersFrance 24Reuters IndiaZee News


Japan school closure plan stuns parents, officials

Tokyo (AFP) Feb 28, 2020 The Japanese government's abrupt call for schools nationwide to close...
Terra Daily - Published


Inuf15

Inuf RT @NorbertElekes: Coronavirus, February 28: - Switzerland bans events with 1k+ people - Japan closes all schools from Monday - First ca… 25 seconds ago

Mjakolu

mjakolu RT @AliuKehinde_: Iran suspends Jumat service. Saudi suspends Hajj. Japan closes schools. North Korea killed 19 people infected. Coronaviru… 53 seconds ago

iamtomreuh

Tom Reuh Tacwigan RT @business: Coronavirus latest: • China deaths rise to 2,744 • South Korea reports 505 new cases • Japan closes schools • Saudi Arabia… 6 minutes ago


